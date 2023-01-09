Middle East & Africa witnessed a 6.1% drop in IT hiring activity in the banking and payments industry in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

December 2022 has seen an increase of 2.07% in the overall hiring activity when compared with November 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 12.01% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in December 2022, registering a decrease of 1.85% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in December 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Middle East & Africa with a share of 35.51% in December 2022, a 9.71% drop over the previous month. Computer and Information Analysts came in next, claiming a share of 24.49% in December 2022, marking a 4.81% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Database and Network Administrators and Architects with a share of 20.22% in December 2022, a 34.33% rise from November 2022.

Miscellaneous Computer Occupations registered a share of 14.61% in December 2022, a 1.56% rise over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in Middle East & Africa’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 28.1% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Middle East & Africa’s banking and payments industry during December 2022 over previous month.

Sanlam posted 92 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered an increase of 104.44% over the previous month, followed by FirstRand with 81 jobs and a 44.64% growth. Absa Group with 39 IT jobs and Standard Bank Group with 33 jobs, recorded an 8.33% rise and a flat growth, respectively, while Discovery recorded a 67.12% decline with 24 job postings during December 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Middle East & Africa’s banking and payments industry

South Africa commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 71.69% share in December 2022, a 16.42% increase over November 2022. Israel featured next with a 9.44% share, up 16.67% over the previous month. United Arab Emirates recorded a 6.29% share, a drop of 31.71% compared with November 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 62.92%, up by 2.56% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 23.82% share, registered a growth of 4.95% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 12.81% share, up 14% over November 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.45%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.