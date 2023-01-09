US-based company Mastercard’s IT hiring rose 3.7% in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 6.63% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 27.75% share in the company’s total hiring activity in December 2022, and recorded a 1.1% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Mastercard IT hiring in December 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Mastercard, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 76.55% in December 2022, and a 156.74% rise over November 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 10.89% in December 2022, and registered growth of 124.14%. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 6.7% in December 2022, a 300% rise from November 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Mastercard

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global banking and payments IT hiring activity in December 2022 with a 38.02% share, which marked a 102.68% rise over the previous month.

North America stood next with 33.33%, registering a 215.87% month-on-month growth. Europe was the third leading region with a 26.63% share and a 224.49% rise over November 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 1.84% and a month-on-month increase of 57.14%. South & Central America stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.17%, registering a flat growth over the previous month.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 36.35% share in December 2022, a 102.8% growth over November 2022. US featured next with a 30.99% share, up 249.06% over the previous month. The UK recorded a 10.22% share, an increase of 408.33% compared with November 2022.

Mid Level jobs lead Mastercard IT hiring activity in December 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 66.33%, up by 175% from November 2022. Junior Level positions with a 30.15% share, a growth of 114.29% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 3.18% share, up 1800% over November 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.34%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.