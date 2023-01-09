US-based company JPMorgan Chase’s IT hiring declined 21.5% in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 13.74% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 15.4% share in the company’s total hiring activity in December 2022, and recorded a 4.15% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops JPMorgan Chase IT hiring in December 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by JPMorgan Chase, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 74.87% in December 2022, and a 71.18% drop over November 2022, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 9.87% in December 2022, and registered a decline of 69.61%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 8.8% in December 2022, a 71.68% drop from November 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at JPMorgan Chase

North America emerged as the leading region in the global banking and payments IT hiring activity in December 2022 with an 87.97% share, which marked a 64.08% drop over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 8.8%, registering a 71.68% month-on-month decline. Asia-Pacific was the third leading region with a 3.23% share and a 95.07% drop over November 2022.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with an 87.79% share in December 2022, a 64.07% decline over November 2022. The UK featured next with a 5.39% share, down 80.13% over the previous month. Poland recorded a 1.97% share, a decline of 26.67% compared with November 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead JPMorgan Chase IT hiring activity in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 59.25%, down by 69.78% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 26.21% share, a decline of 73.45% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Senior job ads with 11.85% share, down 69.86% over November 2022, while Entry Level postings accounted for 2.69%, recording a month-on-month decline of 72.22%.