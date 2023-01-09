The global banking and payments industry noticed a 10.0% drop in IT hiring activity in December 2022 over the previous month, led by US Bank’s 6.09% share, according to GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics database.

The banking and payments industry’s overall hiring activity declined 6.31% when compared with November 2022.

Noticeably, IT jobs accounted for a 12.72% share of the global banking and payments industry’s hiring activity in December 2022, down 0.82% over the last three-month average share.

According to GlobalData, IT job opportunities available at the end of December 2022 were 10.33% lower when compared with the previous month.

The decrease was a result of 19.82% higher job postings as compared to job closures during the month.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers drive banking and payments IT hiring activity

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers with a share of 50.32% emerged as the top IT occupation in the banking and payments hiring activity in December 2022, a 5.38% decline over the previous month. Computer and Information Analysts came in second with a share of 15.05% in December 2022, down 7.02% over the previous month.

The other prominent IT roles include Database and Network Administrators and Architects with a 14.67% share in December 2022, a decline of 0.46% over the previous month, and Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a 12.78% share in December 2022 and a rise of 5.04% over November 2022.

Top five banking and payments companies by recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 22.86% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of global banking and payments industry during December 2022 over November 2022.

US Bank posted 1,362 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a drop of 32.74% over the previous month, followed by Citigroup with 946 jobs and a 24.5% decline. Carlyle Group with 898 IT jobs and Mastercard with 597 jobs, recorded a 293.86% growth and a 158.44% rise, respectively, while JPMorgan Chase recorded a 70.91% drop with 557 job postings during December 2022.

Regional composition of IT hiring in banking and payments industry

North America emerged as the leading region in the global banking and payments IT hiring activity in December 2022 with a 53.31% share, which marked a 1.87% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 22.49%, registering a 13% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 19.67% share and a 7.32% rise over November 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 2.54% and a month-on-month rise of 40.69%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 1.99%, registering a 4.46% increase over the previous month.