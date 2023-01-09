India’s banking and payments industry registered an 18.5% drop in IT hiring activity in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 23.96% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed an 18.19% share in December 2022, recording an increase of 0.78% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in India’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.56% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of India’s banking and payments industry in December 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 61.09% in December 2022, registering a 26.84% decline over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Analysts claimed a 13.01% share, a decrease of 13.87% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 11.13%, registering a 15.36% decline from November 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 10.36%, down 31.88% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in India’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 36.21% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of India’s banking and payments industry during December 2022 over November 2022.

Citigroup posted 299 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a drop of 46.61% over the previous month, followed by Wells Fargo with 221 jobs and a 31.58% drop. Mastercard with 217 IT jobs and Barclays with 185 jobs, recorded a 102.8% growth and a 66.79% decrease, respectively, while Deutsche Bank recorded an increase of 16.13% with 144 job postings during December 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 53.31%, down by 27.12% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 35.56% share, registered a decline of 28.61% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 9.26% share, up 56.52% over November 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.87%, recording a month-on-month decline of 65.77%.