Germany’s banking and payments industry registered an 8.4% drop in IT hiring activity in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 5.56% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 9.58% share in December 2022, recording a decrease of 1.64% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Germany’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany’s banking and payments industry in December 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 47.62% in December 2022, registering a 5.03% decline over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 19.05% share, a decrease of 20% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 17.09%, registering a 74.29% rise from November 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 15.69%, down 3.45% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in Germany’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 20.79% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany’s banking and payments industry during December 2022 over November 2022.

Allianz posted 100 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a drop of 18.03% over the previous month, followed by KKR & Co with 45 jobs and a 60.71% growth. AXA with 29 IT jobs and Deutsche Bank with 26 jobs, recorded a 480% growth and a 36.84% growth, respectively, while Unum Group recorded an increase of 275% with 15 job postings during December 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 73.95%, up by 3.53% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 12.89% share, registered a decline of 31.34% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 12.61% share, up 7.14% over November 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.56%, recording a month-on-month increase of 100%.