France’s banking and payments industry registered an 8.2% rise in IT hiring activity in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 2.67% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 7.06% share in December 2022, recording a decrease of 0.08% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in France’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of France’s banking and payments industry in December 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 45.97% in December 2022, registering a 32.76% growth over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 20% share, an increase of 109.38% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 17.31%, registering an 114.81% rise from November 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 14.33%, up 200% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in France’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 162.07% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of France’s banking and payments industry during December 2022 over November 2022.

AXA posted 107 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a rise of 664.29% over the previous month, followed by Worldline with 38 jobs and a 123.53% growth. Credit Agricole with 36 IT jobs and Societe Generale with 26 jobs, recorded a 620% growth and a 33.33% decrease, respectively, while KKR & Co recorded an increase of 75% with 21 job postings during December 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 62.39%, up by 65.87% from November 2022. Entry Level positions with a 19.1% share, registered an increase of 82.86% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with 18.21% share, up 90.63% over November 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.3%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.