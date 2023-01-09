Europe witnessed a 6.7% drop in IT hiring activity in the banking and payments industry in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

December 2022 has seen a decrease of 3.17% in the overall hiring activity when compared with November 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 13.21% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in December 2022, registering a decrease of 0.94% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in December 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Europe with a share of 52.21% in December 2022, an 8.46% rise over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 15.42% in December 2022, marking a 19.37% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a share of 15.24% in December 2022, a 3.04% drop from November 2022.

Computer and Information Analysts registered a share of 12.53% in December 2022, an 11.09% rise over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in Europe’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 2.38% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Europe’s banking and payments industry during December 2022 over previous month.

Barclays posted 344 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a decline of 14.85% over the previous month, followed by Erste Group Bank with 213 jobs and a 42.12% drop. AXA with 203 IT jobs and Mastercard with 159 jobs, recorded a 331.91% rise and a 224.49% rise, respectively, while Allianz recorded a 14.21% decline with 157 job postings during December 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Europe’s banking and payments industry

The UK commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 31.14% share in December 2022, a 3.11% decrease over November 2022. Poland featured next with an 8.44% share, up 33.94% over the previous month. Germany recorded an 8.12% share, a drop of 2.19% compared with November 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 70.54%, up by 6.49% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 15.47% share, registered a growth of 6.25% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 13.03% share, up 18.14% over November 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.96%, recording a month-on-month decline of 28.81%.