Sweden-based company EQT’s IT hiring declined 23.3% in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 4.99% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 37.86% share in the company’s total hiring activity in December 2022, and recorded an 11.5% growth over the last three-month average share.

Computer and Information Analysts tops EQT IT hiring in December 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by EQT, Computer and Information Analysts emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 43.86% in December 2022, and a 54.78% drop over November 2022, while Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers claimed a share of 41.78% in December 2022, and registered growth of 93.86%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 9.07% in December 2022, a 28.36% drop from November 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at EQT

North America emerged as the leading region in the global banking and payments IT hiring activity in December 2022 with a 97.92% share, which marked a 26% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 1.89%, registering a flat month-on-month growth. Europe was the third leading region with a 0.19% share and a 66.67% drop over November 2022.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 97.92% share in December 2022, a 26% decline over November 2022. India featured next with a 1.32% share, up 250% over the previous month. Sri Lanka recorded a 0.38% share, a decline of 60% compared with November 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead EQT IT hiring activity in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 64.08%, down by 32.2% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 33.46% share, a decline of 8.76% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 2.46% share, down 59.38% over November 2022.