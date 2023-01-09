US-based company Citigroup’s IT hiring declined 10.3% in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 10.09% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 15.38% share in the company’s total hiring activity in December 2022, and recorded a 0.36% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Citigroup IT hiring in December 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Citigroup, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 45.35% in December 2022, and a 40.58% drop over November 2022, while Computer Support Specialists claimed a share of 19.45% in December 2022, and registered growth of 9.52%. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 14.9% in December 2022, a 26.18% drop from November 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at Citigroup

North America emerged as the leading region in the global banking and payments IT hiring activity in December 2022 with a 55.29% share, which marked a 15.2% rise over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 35.94%, registering a 45.6% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 6.03% share and a 51.69% drop over November 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 2.01% and a month-on-month decline of 54.76%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.74%, registering a 50% drop over the previous month.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 51.69% share in December 2022, a 26.36% growth over November 2022. India featured next with a 31.61% share, down 46.61% over the previous month. Mexico recorded a 2.22% share, a decline of 4.55% compared with November 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Citigroup IT hiring activity in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 41.54%, down by 5.53% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 41.54% share, a decline of 29.19% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 9.3% share, down 9.28% over November 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 7.61%, recording a month-on-month decline of 61.08%.