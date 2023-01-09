US-based company Carlyle Group’s IT hiring rose 44.2% in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 36.34% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 31.05% share in the company’s total hiring activity in December 2022, and recorded a 1.73% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Carlyle Group IT hiring in December 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Carlyle Group, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 41.76% in December 2022, and a 282.65% rise over November 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 31.74% in December 2022, and registered growth of 325.37%. Computer and Information Research Scientists held a share of 10.02% in December 2022, a 429.41% rise from November 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at Carlyle Group

North America emerged as the leading region in the global banking and payments IT hiring activity in December 2022 with an 89.87% share, which marked a 350.84% rise over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 8.24%, registering a 64.44% month-on-month growth. Europe was the third leading region with a 1.89% share and a 325% rise over November 2022.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with an 89.87% share in December 2022, a 363.79% growth over November 2022. India featured next with a 6.12% share, up 30.95% over the previous month. The UK recorded a 1.89% share, an increase of 466.67% compared with November 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Carlyle Group IT hiring activity in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 50.11%, up by 298.23% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 35.97% share, a growth of 267.05% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Senior job ads with 7.13% share, up 814.29% over November 2022, while Entry Level postings accounted for 6.79%, recording a month-on-month increase of 205%.