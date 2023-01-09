Canada’s banking and payments industry registered a 5.6% drop in IT hiring activity in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 9.5% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 12.2% share in December 2022, recording an increase of 0.23% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Canada’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.72% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s banking and payments industry in December 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 47.4% in December 2022, registering a 9.25% decline over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Analysts claimed a 19.24% share, an increase of 26.22% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 14.31%, registering a 19.38% rise from November 2022.

4) Database and Network Administrators and Architects captured a share of 12.27%, up 32% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in Canada’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 25.55% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s banking and payments industry during December 2022 over November 2022.

Royal Bank of Canada posted 204 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a rise of 52.24% over the previous month, followed by Manulife Financial with 115 jobs and a 150% growth. TD Canada Trust with 103 IT jobs and Toronto-Dominion Bank with 82 jobs, recorded a 42.46% decline and a 24.24% growth, respectively, while Intact Financial recorded an increase of 127.59% with 66 job postings during December 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 59.01%, up by 8.92% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 29% share, registered a decline of 8.24% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 10.97% share, up 22.92% over November 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.02%, recording a month-on-month increase of 37.5%.