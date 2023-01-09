UK-based company Barclays IT hiring declined 34.6% in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 31.63% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 36.05% share in the company’s total hiring activity in December 2022, and recorded a 1.27% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Barclays IT hiring in December 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Barclays, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 64.21% in December 2022, and a 43.6% drop over November 2022, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 11.99% in December 2022, and registered a decline of 37.5%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 10.33% in December 2022, a 45.1% drop from November 2022.

Europe drives IT hiring at Barclays

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global banking and payments IT hiring activity in December 2022 with a 63.47% share, which marked a 14.85% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 34.32%, registering a 66.9% month-on-month decline. North America was the third leading region with a 1.85% share and a 37.5% drop over November 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 0.37% and a month-on-month increase of 100%.

The UK commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 62.36% share in December 2022, a 13.99% decline over November 2022. India featured next with a 34.13% share, down 66.79% over the previous month. US recorded a 1.85% share, a decline of 33.33% compared with November 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Barclays IT hiring activity in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 77.49%, down by 46.15% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 17.71% share, a decline of 43.86% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 4.61% share, up 4.17% over November 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.18%, recording a month-on-month decline of 88.89%.