Spain-based company Banco Santander’s IT hiring rose 15.7% in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 21.18% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 7.74% share in the company’s total hiring activity in December 2022, and recorded a 0.63% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Banco Santander IT hiring in December 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Banco Santander, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 38.8% in December 2022, and an 184% rise over November 2022, while Computer and Information Analysts claimed a share of 37.98% in December 2022, and registered growth of 39%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 16.12% in December 2022, a 156.52% rise from November 2022.

South & Central America drives IT hiring at Banco Santander

South & Central America emerged as the leading region in the global banking and payments IT hiring activity in December 2022 with a 39.62% share, which marked a 20.83% rise over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 35.79%, registering a 151.92% month-on-month growth. Asia-Pacific was the third leading region with a 13.39% share and a 226.67% rise over November 2022.

In the fourth place was North America with a share of 10.93% and a month-on-month increase of 471.43%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.27%, registering a flat growth over the previous month.

Brazil commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 39.07% share in December 2022, a 22.22% growth over November 2022. Spain featured next with an 18.85% share, up 165.38% over the previous month. The UK recorded a 9.02% share, an increase of 135.71% compared with November 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Banco Santander IT hiring activity in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 77.32%, up by 88.67% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with an 11.2% share, a growth of 51.85% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 9.29% share, up 126.67% over November 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 2.19%, recording a month-on-month increase of 300%.