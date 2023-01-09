Australia’s banking and payments industry registered an 11.5% drop in IT hiring activity in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 12.32% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 15.28% share in December 2022, recording a decrease of 0.04% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Australia’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 97.11% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Australia’s banking and payments industry in December 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 33.21% in December 2022, registering a 23.97% decline over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 24.01% share, a decrease of 36.67% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 22.2%, registering a 27.65% decline from November 2022.

4) Database and Network Administrators and Architects captured a share of 14.8%, down 31.09% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in Australia’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 44.27% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Australia’s banking and payments industry during December 2022 over November 2022.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia posted 108 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a rise of 16.13% over the previous month, followed by ANZ Group Holdings with 65 jobs and a 50.38% drop. Macquarie Group with 51 IT jobs and Temasek Holdings (Private) with 27 jobs, recorded a 71.02% decline and a 68.75% growth, respectively, while St. George Bank recorded a decline of 67.9% with 26 job postings during December 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 72.74%, down by 28.55% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 17.87% share, registered a decline of 37.34% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 8.84% share, up 19.51% over November 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.54%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.