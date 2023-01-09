Asia-Pacific witnessed a 13.1% drop in IT hiring activity in the banking and payments industry in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

December 2022 has seen a decrease of 14.16% in the overall hiring activity when compared with November 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 14.36% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in December 2022, registering a decrease of 0.26% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in December 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Asia-Pacific with a share of 52.07% in December 2022, a 15.74% drop over the previous month. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations came in next, claiming a share of 16.32% in December 2022, marking a 7.66% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Computer and Information Analysts with a share of 13.79% in December 2022, a 10.7% drop from November 2022.

Database and Network Administrators and Architects registered a share of 12.14% in December 2022, a 9.76% decline over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in Asia-Pacific’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 35.08% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Asia-Pacific’s banking and payments industry during December 2022 over previous month.

Citigroup posted 340 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a decline of 45.6% over the previous month, followed by Mastercard with 227 jobs and a 102.68% growth. Wells Fargo with 224 IT jobs and Barclays with 186 jobs, recorded a 31.91% drop and a 66.9% drop, respectively, while S&P Global recorded a 36.94% increase with 152 job postings during December 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Asia-Pacific’s banking and payments industry

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 54.16% share in December 2022, a 25.57% decrease over November 2022. Australia featured next with an 11.02% share, down 27.68% over the previous month. Singapore recorded an 8.91% share, a growth of 34.13% compared with November 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 59.17%, down by 13.42% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 29.11% share, registered a decline of 18.13% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 9.59% share, up 37.32% over November 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 2.13%, recording a month-on-month decline of 47.55%.