The banking and payments industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation owing to ever-changing consumer expectations. The rapid technological developments in the areas of banking and payments that aim to offer seamless experience to consumers are now becoming even more vital for industry participants as competitors leverage new technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, cybersecurity, and embedded finance as they compete to stay relevant and grow in the market. In the last three years alone, there have been over 92,000 patents filed and granted in the banking industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Artificial intelligence in Banking: virtual banking assistant.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

60+ innovations will shape the banking industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the banking industry using innovation intensity models built on over 195,000 patents, there are 60+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, AI-assisted OCR is a disruptive technology that is in the early stage of application and should be tracked closely. Transaction splitting, automated payment card scanning, and automated clearing houses are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas is metadata extraction for payments, which is now well established in the industry. 

Innovation S-curve for artificial intelligence in the banking industry

Virtual banking assistant is a key innovation area in artificial intelligence

A virtual banking assistant is an AI-powered chatbot or digital assistant designed to interact with bank customers and perform various tasks related to banking and financial services. It can perform tasks such as account management, bill payments, money transfers, customer support, and financial planning.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 40+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established banking companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of virtual banking assistant.

Key players in virtual banking assistant – a disruptive innovation in the banking industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to virtual banking assistant

Company Total patents (2010 - 2021) Premium intelligence on the world's largest companies
Capital One Financial 95
Bank of America 85
Mastercard 72
Alibaba Group Holding 45
Wells Fargo 43
PayPal Holdings 43
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China 33
Experian 31
Visa 24
Samsung Group 23
Toronto-Dominion Bank 22
Envestnet 21
Socure 17
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 16
JPMorgan Chase 15
USAA 15
Coinplug 15
Universal Secure Registry 15
Bizmodeline 14
Block 13
Hana Financial Group 13
Microsoft 13
Fidelity National Information Services 12
Tencent Holdings 12
Woori Financial Group 11
American Express 11
Truist Financial 11
Harex Infotech 11
Apple 10
Citigroup 10
China Construction Bank 9
Intuit 7
Fiserv 7
NCR 6
Naver 6
International Business Machines 6
Shenzhen Qianhai We Bank 6
Glory 5
Proxy 5
Viva Republica 5
Nti 5

Wells Fargo is a key patent filer in the field of virtual banking assistant. The company has filed several patents related to transactions of systems and methods for managing bot-generated interactions, proactive listening bot-plus person advice chaining, automated chatbot transfer to live agent and enhanced chatbot responses. Some other key patent filers in the virtual banking assistant industry are Capital One Financial and Bank of America.

In terms of application diversity, Experian leads the pack. Socure and Nti stood in the second and third positions, respectively. By means of geographic reach, Socure holds the top position, followed by Universal Secure Registry and Envestnet.

To further understand the key themes and technologies disrupting the banking industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Banking.

