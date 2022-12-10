The global banking and payments industry experienced 0.51% drop in new job postings related to social responsibility in Q3 2022 compared with the previous quarter, according to GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics. This compares to 0.51% decrease in the previous quarter and an 293% increase versus Q3 2021.
Notably, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers jobs accounted for a 6% share of the global banking and payments industry’s social responsibility-related total new job postings in Q3 2022, down 18% over the prior quarter.
Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers, with a share of 6%, emerged as the top social responsibility-related job roles within the banking and payments industry in Q3 2022, with new job postings drop by 18% quarter-on-quarter. General and Operations Managers came in second with a share of 4% in Q3 2022, with new job postings drop by 10% over the previous quarter.
The other prominent social responsibility roles include Marketing and Sales Managers with a 4% share in Q3 2022, Computer and Information Systems Managers with a 4% share of new job postings.
The top companies, in terms of number of new job postings tracked by GlobalData, as of Q3 2022 were JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup , Axis Bank and Standard Chartered . Together they accounted for a combined share of 2% of all social responsibility-related active jobs in the banking and payments industry.
JPMorgan Chase posted 10,691 social responsibility-related new jobs in Q3 2022, Citigroup 3,152 jobs, Axis Bank 2,779 jobs, and Standard Chartered 2,263 jobs, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.
The largest share of social responsibility-related new job postings in the banking and payments industry in Q3 2022 was in the US with 55% followed by India (14%) and Canada (8%). The share represented by the US was 1% lower than the 56% share it accounted for in Q2 2022.