The global banking and payments industry experienced 0.51% drop in new job postings related to social responsibility in Q3 2022 compared with the previous quarter, according to GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics. This compares to 0.51% decrease in the previous quarter and an 293% increase versus Q3 2021.

Notably, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers jobs accounted for a 6% share of the global banking and payments industry’s social responsibility-related total new job postings in Q3 2022, down 18% over the prior quarter.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers drive social responsibility-related hiring activity

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers, with a share of 6%, emerged as the top social responsibility-related job roles within the banking and payments industry in Q3 2022, with new job postings drop by 18% quarter-on-quarter. General and Operations Managers came in second with a share of 4% in Q3 2022, with new job postings drop by 10% over the previous quarter.

The other prominent social responsibility roles include Marketing and Sales Managers with a 4% share in Q3 2022, Computer and Information Systems Managers with a 4% share of new job postings.

Top five companies in banking and payments industry accounted for 2% of hiring activity

The top companies, in terms of number of new job postings tracked by GlobalData, as of Q3 2022 were JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup , Axis Bank and Standard Chartered . Together they accounted for a combined share of 2% of all social responsibility-related active jobs in the banking and payments industry.

JPMorgan Chase posted 10,691 social responsibility-related new jobs in Q3 2022, Citigroup 3,152 jobs, Axis Bank 2,779 jobs, and Standard Chartered 2,263 jobs, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

Hiring activity was driven by the US with a 55% share of total active job postings, Q3 2022

The largest share of social responsibility-related new job postings in the banking and payments industry in Q3 2022 was in the US with 55% followed by India (14%) and Canada (8%). The share represented by the US was 1% lower than the 56% share it accounted for in Q2 2022.