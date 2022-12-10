The global banking and payments industry experienced a 14% rise in new job postings related to environmental sustainability in Q3 2022 compared with the previous quarter, according to GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics. This compares to a 14% increase in the previous quarter and an 167% increase versus Q3 2021.

Notably, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers jobs accounted for a 4% share of the global banking and payments industry’s environmental sustainability-related total new job postings in Q3 2022, down 6% over the prior quarter.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers drive environmental sustainability-related hiring activity

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers, with a share of 4%, emerged as the top environmental sustainability-related job roles within the banking and payments industry in Q3 2022, with new job postings drop by 6% quarter-on-quarter. General and Operations Managers came in second with a share of 4% in Q3 2022, with new job postings rising by 8% over the previous quarter.

The other prominent environmental sustainability roles include Financial Analysts and Advisors with a 3% share in Q3 2022, Computer and Information Systems Managers with a 3% share of new job postings.

Top five companies in banking and payments industry accounted for 47% of hiring activity

The top companies, in terms of number of new job postings tracked by GlobalData, as of Q3 2022 were Refinitiv , Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, Manulife Financial and US Bank. Together they accounted for a combined share of 47% of all environmental sustainability-related active jobs in the banking and payments industry.

Refinitiv posted 1,630 environmental sustainability-related new jobs in Q3 2022, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group 1,396 jobs, Manulife Financial 744 jobs, and US Bank 472 jobs, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

Hiring activity was driven by the US with a 42% share of total active job postings, Q3 2022

The largest share of environmental sustainability-related new job postings in the banking and payments industry in Q3 2022 was in the US with 42% followed by the UK (13%) and Australia (8%). The share represented by the US was 4% lower than the 47% share it accounted for in Q2 2022.