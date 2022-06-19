UK government kicks off overdue BNPL regulatory push, sector consolidation prospects rise

The challenged buy now pay later sector has been on the ropes for all of 2022 and much of last year and the bad news just got a whole lot worse. Perm any two or three from a mix of rising interest rates, reduced consumer spending, inflationary pressure, soaring bad debts and worsening credit conditions and it is easy to see why BNPL sector share prices have nosedived.

Now one can add into the mix overdue regulatory headwinds. On this point at least, not even the most gullible of the BNPL evangelists can deny that regulatory action has not been forecast.

UK government acts, others will follow

According to the UK finance ministry, millions of people will be protected through strengthening regulation of interest-free buy-now pay-later credit agreements. Specifically, plans announced today include:

Lenders will be required to ensure loans are affordable and rules will be amended to ensure advertisements are fair, clear and not misleading, and

Government will expand rules to cover other forms of unsecured short-term credit that pose similar risks to consumers, such as those used for dentistry work, and

Lenders offering the product will need to be approved by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), and borrowers will also be able to take a complaint to the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS).

UK finance minister John Glen says: “Buy-Now Pay-Later can be a helpful way to manage your finances but we need to ensure that people can embrace new products and services with the appropriate protections in place. By holding Buy-Now Pay-Later to the high standards we expect of other loans and forms of credit, we are protecting consumers and fostering the safe growth of this innovative market in the UK.”

The UK government will publish a consultation on draft legislation toward the end of this year. Following this, the government aims to lay secondary legislation by mid-2023, after which the FCA will consult on its rules for the sector.

New Zealand eyes up regulatory push

In New Zealand, there is evidence of a rise in BNPL bad debts, ramping up pressure on the government to incorporate BNPL under the county’s responsible lending legislation. Around 8% of BNPL loans in the country are in arrears. BNPL providers Afterpay, Humm, Laybuy and Zip are all active in New Zealand. Currently, there is no legal requirement in New Zealand for BNPL providers to ensure that their lending is suitable and affordable and there is no obligation to carry out credit checks. That is set to change and arguably is long overdue.

New Australian government to bring BNPL under credit laws

In Australia, the newly elected Albanese government will press on with plans to regulate the BNPL sector. To date, the BNPL providers have argued that regulation was unnecessary, as the firms had put in place an industry code of conduct. The BNPL providers have not helped themselves by trying to argue that the BNPL product is not technically a form of credit. Quite why they believed that argument would stand the test of time, only they can say.

BNPL transaction volumes hit $120bn: GlobalData

Buy now pay later transaction volumes have been rising sharply, albeit from a low base. For example, transaction volumes hitting $120bn in 2021 up from $33bn in 2019, according to GlobalData. The BNPL sector has been boosted by the era of low interest rates and cheap money. Moreover, the pandemic provided BNPL with a major boost as e-commerce activity soared. At the same time, the market has become hopelessly congested. There are now around 100 BNPL providers around the world with few, if any, close to profitability. And market conditions are deteriorating and moving in the wrong direction.

Interest rate, credit challenges

As BNPL providers typically do not have access to deposits to fund lending, they are vulnerable to a rise in benchmark floating rates such as the London interbank offer rate (LIBOR). And so as floating borrowing rates rise in line with cash rates, so does the cost for BNPL providers to fund their loan books. Accordingly, the rise and rise in BNPL transaction activity has not resulted in a boost to BNPL profitability as margins are contracting due to a rise in fixed costs. One can then chick into the mix a tightening of credit and bond markets for corporate borrowers. The rise in BNPL bad debts as the economy worsens means that BNPL lenders will have to issue more bonds in the future to fund their growing loan books.

BNPL issuers share prices nosedive

In a word: carnage. Unlike the heady days of 2019-2020 when BNPL share prices soared to ridiculous and unjustifiable levels, the market is now a sea of red.

Take Laybuy for example. As recently as September 2020, Laybuy’s IPO raised A$80m ($55.60) in a transaction giving the New Zealand BNPL provider a market cap of A$246m. Fast forward to June 2022 and Laybuy is seeking fresh investment. Laybuy’s expenses are rising as sharply as its revenue as a result of a rise in impairment expenses. Specifically, expenses rose by 43% to over A$92m in the most recent fiscal while revenue rose by 45% to just over $47m.

Laybuy: share price collapses from peak of A$2.05 to A$0.05

At a current share price of A$0.05, down from a peak of a shade over A$2.00, Laybuy’s current market cap is only around A$12m.

Gary Rohloff, co-founder and MD of Laybuy responds positively to the UK government proposals. He says:

“We have always been in favour of a proportionate model of regulation, one that reflects the low risk of BNPL, supports small e-commerce businesses and sets high standards across the industry.

“Since we started Laybuy, we have always set out to be the most responsible BNPL lender. That means working with credit reference agencies and conducting creditworthiness checks on all our customers. It’s a real endorsement of our model that the Government agrees that this should be taken forward across the industry. Naturally, we need to have a look at the consultation response in full, but we’re supportive of the Government’s approach and we look forward to working closely with the FCA on the next steps.”

Given the firm’s most recent results, Laybuy has a number of challenges other than the new regulatory climate.