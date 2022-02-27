New figures released by GlobalData have shed light on the top locations for mergers and acquisitions in the retail banking and lending industry.

The data shows that M&A activity is strongest in the US, which saw a total of 38 deals announced in the most recent quarter (2021 Q4). That’s up from 28 deals announced in the previous quarter (2021 Q3).

India also performed well over the most recent quarter, with nine deals (up from six in 2021 Q3).

Recent months have also seen an uptick in M&A deals in Luxembourg. The country has seen five deals announced over the last two complete quarters, up from an average of one deal every six months between 2019 and 2021.

That's the largest increase in M&A deal making in the retail banking and lending industry for any country.

Despite being the global hotspot for M&A deal making in the retail banking and lending industry, the US has had a difficult few months, with just 29 deals announced in the last two complete quarters.

That's a decrease compared the country's average of 71 deals announced every six months between 2019 and 2021, and the sharpest decrease in M&A deal making in the retail banking and lending industry experienced by any country in recent months.

Globally, the situation is looking distinctly positive for mergers and acquisitions in the retail banking and lending industry.

A total of 136 deals were announced in the last quarter, up from 133 deals in the previous quarter and from an average of 117 deals per quarter over the previous three years.

GlobalData is the parent company of Retail Banker International and its sister publications