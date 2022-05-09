View all newsletters
May 9, 2022

Revealed: The retail banks and lending companies leading the way in Covid-19 recovery

We aggregated thousands of records from GlobalData's proprietary themes, jobs, deals and patents databases to identify the most active companies in the area of Covid-19

By Data Journalism Team

BBVA and USAA are among the companies best positioned to take advantage of future Covid-19 disruption in the retail banking and lending industry, our analysis shows.

The assessment comes from GlobalData’s Thematic Research ecosystem, which ranks companies on a scale of one to five based on their likelihood to tackle challenges like Covid-19 and emerge as long-term winners of the retail banking and lending sector.

The table below shows how GlobalData analysts scored the biggest companies in the retail banking and lending industry on their Covid-19 performance.

The final column in the table represents the overall score given to that company when it comes to their current Covid-19 position relative to their peers. A score of five indicates that a company is a dominant player in this space, while companies that score less than three are vulnerable to being left behind. These can be read fairly straightforwardly.

This article is based on GlobalData research figures as of 06 May 2022. For more up-to-date figures, check the GlobalData website.

