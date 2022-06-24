Regulations flood the fintech industry: is technology the lifeboat?

The UK regulator is increasingly paying attention to the newer market entrants, struggling to get to grips with ever-changing compliance requirements in a rapidly innovating market. Specifically, the FCA has concerns that not all of the challenger banks are doing enough to fight financial crime. For example, when it comes to onboarding new customers, the FCA warns that there cannot be a ‘trade-off’ between signing up new customers and the checks that all banks need to do.

The FCA notes that there has been a rise in instances when challenger banks send a report to the regulator concerning suspicious behaviour by customers. But the quality of these reports, on occasions, is poor. Some of the reports merely narrate transactions without explaining why they are suspicious. And worse, the FCA reportedly noted that some of the challenger sector players did not even have a so-called customer risk assessment system set up.

CUBE’s Head of Sales in America, Rob Fulcher says that compliance teams are struggling to keep up. Moreover, just increasing headcount to the equation won’t streamline current inefficiencies. Cube is the global regtech provider empowering regulated financial institutions to meet cross-border compliance challenges head on.

Fulcher says that a year on from the Kalifa review, the FCA is putting its money where its mouth is and that fintechs need to consider regulatory compliance as a competitive advantage and not merely a tick-box exercise. That review highlighted the need for collaboration between the regulators and fintechs. Regulators are walking a tricky tightrope between keeping and creating regulations that are proportionate to financial risks, while still protecting consumers. In addition, the regulators are conscious of the need to avoid financial regulation that may stifle innovation and make the UK fintech sector less attractive.

CUBE’s Head of Sales in America, Rob Fulcher speaks with RBI editor Douglas Blakey