In the second half of 2021 the number of private equity deals decreased by 11.1% from the same period in 2020.

This marks a deceleration in growth from the 200% increase in deals that occurred in H1 2021 relative to the same period a year earlier.

During second half of 2021, private equity deals accounted for 0.6% of all deals taking place in the sector. This represents a decrease from the figure of 1.1% in second half of 2020.

Related

GlobalData's deals database is a comprehensive repository that looks at mergers, acquisitions, venture financing, equity offerings, asset transactions, partnerships and debt offerings taking place daily between thousands of companies across the world.

The database details key deal information, such as deal summary, deal rationale, deal financials, parties involved, advisors and deal payment modes.

By tracking the proportion of various types of deals in each sector we can gauge which sectors are seeing growth and where others are struggling.

The highest value private equity deal announced in 2021 (where the deal value was known), is the the planned acquisition of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum by Agnafit Bidco, Advent International, Aurora Investment and GIC.

Data, insights and analysis delivered to you View all newsletters By the Retail Banker International team Sign up to our newsletters Sign up here

The deal is set to be worth $8.05bn.

GlobalData is the parent company of Retail Banker International and its sister publications.