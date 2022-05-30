Partnerships decreased in the retail banking industry in H2 2021

In the second half of 2021 the number of partnerships decreased by 20% from the same period in 2020.

This marks an acceleration in growth from the 72% decrease in deals that occurred in H1 2021 relative to the same period a year earlier.

During second half of 2021, partnerships accounted for 1.4% of all deals taking place in the sector. This represents a decrease from the figure of 1.6% in second half of 2020.

Related

GlobalData's deals database is a comprehensive repository that looks at mergers, acquisitions, venture financing, equity offerings, asset transactions, partnerships and debt offerings taking place daily between thousands of companies across the world.

The database details key deal information, such as deal summary, deal rationale, deal financials, parties involved, advisors and deal payment modes.

By tracking the proportion of various types of deals in each sector we can gauge which sectors are seeing growth and where others are struggling.

The highest value partnership announced in 2021 (where the deal value was known), was the joint venture to be formed between Shionogi and Ping An Insurance.

The deal is set to be worth $311 million.