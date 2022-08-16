North America is seeing a hiring jump in retail banking industry digital media roles

North America extended its dominance for digital media hiring among retail banking industry companies in the three months ending June.

The number of roles in North America made up 66.5% of total digital media jobs – up from 64.8% in the same quarter last year.

That was followed by Middle East & Africa, which saw a 0 year-on-year percentage point change in digital media roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include digital media, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels - and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for digital media job ads in the retail banking industry?

The fastest growing country was the United States, which saw 47.2% of all digital media job adverts in the three months ending June 2021, increasing to 50.5% in the three months ending June this year.

That was followed by India (up 0.8 percentage points), Australia (0.2), and Austria (0).

The top country for digital media roles in the retail banking industry is the United States which saw 50.5% of all roles advertised in the three months ending June.

Which cities and locations are the biggest hubs for digital media workers in the retail banking industry?

Some 4.3% of all retail banking industry digital media roles were advertised in Toronto (Canada) in the three months ending June.

That was followed by York (United States) with 3%, New York City (United States) with 3%, and Charlotte (United States) with 2.9%.