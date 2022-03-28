North America extended its dominance for industrial automation hiring among retail banking industry companies in the three months ending January.

The number of roles in North America made up 42.8% of total industrial automation jobs – up from 38.4% in the same quarter last year.

That was followed by Middle East & Africa, which saw a -0.2 year-on-year percentage point change in industrial automation roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include industrial automation, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels - and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for industrial automation job ads in the retail banking industry?

The fastest growing country was the United States, which saw 34.8% of all industrial automation job adverts in the three months ending January 2021, increasing to 38.7% in the three months ending January this year.

That was followed by Australia (up 0.7 percentage points), Canada (0.5), and South Africa (-0.2).

The top country for industrial automation roles in the retail banking industry is the United States which saw 38.7% of all roles advertised in the three months ending January.

Which cities are the biggest hubs for industrial automation workers in the retail banking industry?

Some 8.5% of all retail banking industry industrial automation roles were advertised in Hyderabad (India) in the three months ending January.

That was followed by Pune (India) with 8.5%, Bengaluru (India) with 6.3%, and Chennai (India) with 4.8%.