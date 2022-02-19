North America extended its dominance for fintech hiring among retail banking industry companies in the three months ending December 2021.

The number of roles in North America made up 82.4% of total fintech jobs – up from 68.5% in the same quarter in 2020.

That was followed by Middle East & Africa, which saw a -0.2 year-on-year percentage point change in fintech roles.

Related

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include fintech, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels - and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for fintech job ads in the retail banking industry?

The fastest growing country was the US, which saw 52.3% of all fintech job adverts in the three months ending December 2020, increasing to 76% in the three months ending December.

Data, insights and analysis delivered to you View all newsletters By the Retail Banker International team Sign up to our newsletters Sign up here

That was followed by Ireland (up 0.1 percentage points), Germany (up 0.1), and South Africa (up -0.2).

The top country for fintech roles in the retail banking industry is the US which saw 76% of all roles advertised in the three months ending December.

Which cities are the biggest hubs for fintech workers in the retail banking industry?

Some 2.9 per cent of all retail banking industry fintech roles were advertised in Washington, D.C. (US) in the three months ending December - more than any other city.

That was followed by Austin (US) with 2.9%, San Jose (US) with 1.8%, and Chicago (US) with 1.4%.

GlobalData is the parent company of Retail Banker International and its sister publications.