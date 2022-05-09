North America is seeing a hiring boom in retail banking industry fintech roles

North America extended its dominance for fintech hiring among retail banking industry companies in the three months ending March.

The number of roles in North America made up 80.3% of total fintech jobs – up from 53.2% in the same quarter last year.

That was followed by Europe, which saw a -0.6 year-on-year percentage point change in fintech roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include fintech, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels - and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for fintech job ads in the retail banking industry?

The fastest growing country was the United States, which saw 40% of all fintech job adverts in the three months ending March 2021, increasing to 73.2% in the three months ending March this year.

That was followed by Ireland (up 0.1 percentage points), Germany (0), and Australia (-0.4).

The top country for fintech roles in the retail banking industry is the United States which saw 73.2% of all roles advertised in the three months ending March.

Which cities are the biggest hubs for fintech workers in the retail banking industry?

Some 2.9% of all retail banking industry fintech roles were advertised in Austin (United States) in the three months ending March.

That was followed by San Jose (United States) with 2.5%, Washington, D.C. (United States) with 2.2%, and Chicago (United States) with 2%.