North America is seeing a hiring boom in retail banking industry cybersecurity roles

North America extended its dominance for cybersecurity hiring among retail banking industry companies in the three months ending April.

The number of roles in North America made up 50.6% of total cybersecurity jobs – up from 44.3% in the same quarter last year.

That was followed by Europe, which saw a 1.4 year-on-year percentage point change in cybersecurity roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include cybersecurity, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels - and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for cybersecurity job ads in the retail banking industry?

The fastest growing country was the United States, which saw 40.1% of all cybersecurity job adverts in the three months ending April 2021, increasing to 44.4% in the three months ending April this year.

That was followed by Canada (up 1.9 percentage points), the United Kingdom (1.7), and the Philippines (0.6).

The top country for cybersecurity roles in the retail banking industry is the United States which saw 44.4% of all roles advertised in the three months ending April.

Which cities are the biggest hubs for cybersecurity workers in the retail banking industry?

Some 3.9% of all retail banking industry cybersecurity roles were advertised in Pune (India) in the three months ending April.

That was followed by London (United Kingdom) with 3.8%, Singapore (Singapore) with 3.6%, and Toronto (Canada) with 3.5%.