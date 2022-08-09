North America is seeing a hiring boom in retail banking industry AI roles

North America extended its dominance for artificial intelligence (AI) hiring among retail banking industry companies in the three months ending June.

The number of roles in North America made up 52.3% of total AI jobs – up from 48.1% in the same quarter last year.

That was followed by Europe, which saw a -0.2 year-on-year percentage point change in AI roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include artificial intelligence, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels - and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for AI job ads in the retail banking industry?

The fastest growing country was the United States, which saw 44.7% of all AI job adverts in the three months ending June 2021, increasing to 47.2% in the three months ending June this year.

That was followed by Canada (up 1.7 percentage points), Czech Republic (0.5), and Poland (0.2).

The top country for AI roles in the retail banking industry is the United States which saw 47.2% of all roles advertised in the three months ending June.

Which cities and locations are the biggest hubs for AI workers in the retail banking industry?

Some 4.9% of all retail banking industry AI roles were advertised in Bengaluru (India) in the three months ending June.

That was followed by Charlotte (United States) with 4.5%, New York City (United States) with 4.1%, and Pune (India) with 3.8%.