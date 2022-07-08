Internet of things innovation in the retail banking sector has dropped off in the last year

Research and innovation in internet of things in the major banks, central banks, and non-bank competitors sector has declined in the last year.

The most recent figures show that the number of IoT related patent applications in the industry stood at 46 in the three months ending May – down from 94 over the same period in 2021.

Figures for patent grants related to IoT followed a similar pattern to filings – shrinking from 63 in the three months ending May 2021 to 48 in the same period in 2022.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track patent filings and grants from official offices around the world. Using textual analysis, as well as official patent classifications, these patents are grouped into key thematic areas, and linked to key companies across various industries.

IoT is one of the key areas tracked by GlobalData. It has been identified as being a key disruptive force facing companies in the coming years, and is one of the areas that companies investing resources in now are expected to reap rewards from.

The figures also provide an insight into the largest innovators in the sector.

PayPal was the top IoT innovator in the major banks, central banks, and non-bank competitors sector in the latest quarter. The company, which has its headquarters in the US, filed 7 IoT related patents in the three months ending May. That was up from 2 over the same period in 2021.

It was followed by Bank of America with 7 IoT patent applications, China based Ping An Insurance (7 applications), and the US based Visa (6 applications).