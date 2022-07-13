Best Use of Influencer Marketing award among multiple wins for Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD scores a triple success at the 2022 RBI Asia Trailblazer Awards. Specifically, Emirates NBD wins the Best Use of Big Data in Customer Strategy for its Multiplier Effect (ME) next best action strategy using big data techniques to drive personalisation, satisfaction and profitability at the bank.

It also wins the Best Social Media Campaign and the Best Use of Influencer Marketing at the annual awards held on 23 June. The #FastWithFriends project uses influencers to encourage social cohesion and understanding during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Dubai.

It encourages non-Muslims in the very diverse Dubai community, which has 8.84 million ex-pats and 1.15 million Emiratis, to join the fast or at least be aware and respectful to those who are fasting. Ramadan requires Muslims to abstain from food and drink from dawn to dusk for 30 days. Its impact is noticeable in everyday Dubai life as there are different rush hour timings, sometimes shorter work times, and people may be tired, as they eat at night, or hungry during the day, requiring increased understanding and awareness of culturally appropriate manners.

#FastWithFriends influencer campaign

This is what the #FastWithFriends influencer campaign seeks to encourage, while also soliciting donations to the Al Jalila children’s hospital, as one of the main tenants of Ramadan is to do social good. ENBD partnered with UAE-based influencers who challenged their non-Muslim friends and followers to fast with them to raise awareness of the values of Ramadan. Rima Zahran; Hind bel Jaffa; Nourhan el Gouhary; Virdah Khan; and Manal Muffin all have large followings and participated in the campaign. #FastWithFriends ran on a variety of social platforms and in various formats (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok), along with the creation of a unique and measurable GIPHY to ensure personalization and active engagement.

It was supported by a press release and accompanying bank social media efforts. Over 1,150 non-Muslims from around the UAE participated in the fasting challenge. This resulted in a donation of AED500,000 Emirati Dirhams ($136,000) to Al Jalila children’s hospital. The campaign reached over 10 million people and engagement of 1.34 million was measured.

