Digitalization hiring levels in the retail banking industry rose in April 2022

The proportion of major banks, central banks, and non-bank competitors companies hiring for digitalization related positions rose in April 2022 compared with the equivalent month last year, with 68.3% of the companies included in our analysis recruiting for at least one such position.

This latest figure was higher than the 63.7% of companies who were hiring for digitalization related jobs a year ago and the same as the figure of 68.3% in March 2022.

When it came to the rate of all job openings that were linked to digitalization, related job postings dropped in April 2022, with 20.7% of newly posted job advertisements being linked to the topic.

This latest figure was a decrease compared to the 21.4% of newly advertised jobs that were linked to digitalization in the equivalent month a year ago.

Digitalization is one of the topics that GlobalData, from whom our data for this article is taken, have identified as being a key disruptive force facing companies in the coming years. Companies that excel and invest in these areas now are thought to be better prepared for the future business landscape and better equipped to survive unforeseen challenges.

Our analysis of the data shows that major banks, central banks, and non-bank competitors companies are currently hiring for digitalization jobs at a rate higher than the average for all companies within GlobalData's job analytics database. The average among all companies stood at 11.7% in April 2022.

GlobalData's job analytics database tracks the daily hiring patterns of thousands of companies across the world, drawing in jobs as they're posted and tagging them with additional layers of data on everything from the seniority of each position to whether a job is linked to wider industry trends.

