Digitalisation innovation among retail banking industry companies has dropped off in the last year

Research and innovation in digitalisation in the major banks, central banks, and non-bank competitors sector has declined in the last year.

The most recent figures show that the number of digitalisation related patent applications in the industry stood at 927 in the three months ending February – down from 1,734 over the same period in 2021.

Figures for patent grants related to digitalisation followed a similar pattern to filings – shrinking from 624 in the three months ending February 2021 to 493 in the same period in 2022.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track patent filings and grants from official offices around the world. Using textual analysis, as well as official patent classifications, these patents are grouped into key thematic areas, and linked to key companies across various industries.

Digitalisation is one of the key areas tracked by GlobalData. It has been identified as being a key disruptive force facing companies in the coming years, and is one of the areas that companies investing resources in now are expected to reap rewards from.

The figures also provide an insight into the largest innovators in the sector.

Capital One was the top digitalisation innovator in the major banks, central banks, and non-bank competitors sector in the latest quarter. The company, which has its headquarters in the United States, filed 404 digitalisation related patents in the three months ending February. That was up from 384 over the same period in 2021.

It was followed by the United States based Bank of America with 357 digitalisation patent applications, the United States based Mastercard (220 applications), and the United States based PayPal (214 applications).

Goldman Sachs has recently ramped up R&D in digitalisation. It saw growth of 75% in related patent applications in the three months ending February compared to the same period in 2021 - the highest percentage growth out of all companies tracked with more than 10 quarterly patents in the major banks, central banks, and non-bank competitors sector.