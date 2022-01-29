Research and innovation in cybersecurity in the major banks, central banks, and non-bank competitors sector has declined in the last quarter – but remains higher than it was a year ago.

The most recent figures show that the number of patent applications in the industry stood at 273 in the three months ending November – up from 260 over the same period last year.

Figures for patent grants related to followed a different pattern to filings – shrinking from 261 in the three months ending November last year to 224 this year.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track patent filings and grants from official offices around the world. Using textual analysis, as well as official patent classifications, these patents are grouped into key thematic areas, and linked to key companies across various industries.

is one of the key areas tracked by GlobalData. It has been identified as being a key disruptive force facing companies in the coming years, and is one of the areas that companies investing resources in now are expected to reap rewards from.

The figures also provide an insight into the largest innovators in the sector.

Capital One Financial Corp was the top cybersecurity innovator in the major banks, central banks, and non-bank competitors sector in the last quarter. The company, which has its headquarters in the United States, filed 232 related patents in the three months ending November. That was up from 162 over the same period last year.

It was followed by the United States based Bank of America Corp with 126 patent applications, the United States based PayPal Holdings Inc (78 applications), and the United States based Visa Inc (38 applications).

Mastercard Inc has recently ramped up R&D in cybersecurity. It saw growth of 75% in related patent applications in the three months ending November compared to the same period last year - the highest percentage growth out of all companies tracked with more than 10 quarterly patents in the major banks, central banks, and non-bank competitors sector.