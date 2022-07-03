Big data innovation among retail banking industry companies has dropped off in the last year

Research and innovation in big data in the major banks, central banks, and non-bank competitors sector has declined in the last year.

The most recent figures show that the number of big data related patent applications in the industry stood at 19 in the three months ending April – down from 352 over the same period in 2021.

Figures for patent grants related to big data followed a similar pattern to filings – shrinking from 14 in the three months ending April 2021 to nine in the same period in 2022.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track patent filings and grants from official offices around the world. Using textual analysis, as well as official patent classifications, these patents are grouped into key thematic areas, and linked to key companies across various industries.

Big data is one of the key areas tracked by GlobalData. It has been identified as being a key disruptive force facing companies in the coming years, and is one of the areas that companies investing resources in now are expected to reap rewards from.

The figures also provide an insight into the largest innovators in the sector.

Ping An Insurance was the top big data innovator in the major banks, central banks, and non-bank competitors sector in the latest quarter. The company, which has its headquarters in China, filed 11 big data related patents in the three months ending April. That was down from 241 over the same period in 2021.

It was followed by the US based JPMorgan Chase with three big data patent applications, the US based Mastercard (2 applications), and the US based Visa (1 application).