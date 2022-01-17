Asia-Pacific was the fastest growing region for data analytics hiring among retail banking industry companies in the three months ending November.

The number of roles in Asia-Pacific made up 30.5 per cent of total data analytics jobs – up from 29 per cent in the same quarter last year.

That was followed by Middle East & Africa, which saw a 0.8 year-on-year percentage point change in data analytics roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include data analytics, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels - and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for data analytics roles in the retail banking industry?

The fastest growing country was India, which saw 19.7 per cent of all data analytics job adverts in the three months ending November last year, increasing to 21.5 per cent in the three months ending November this year.

That was followed by South Africa (up 0.8 percentage points), Canada (up 0.399999999999999), and Australia (up 0.1).

The top country for data analytics roles in the retail banking industry is the United States which saw 43.9 per cent of all roles in the three months ending November.

Which cities are the biggest hubs for data analytics workers in the retail banking industry?

Some five per cent of all retail banking industry data analytics roles were advertised in Pune (India) in the three months ending November - more than any other city.

That was followed by Bengaluru (India) with five per cent, York (United States) with four per cent, and Charlotte (United States) with 3.4 per cent.