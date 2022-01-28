Asia-Pacific was the fastest growing region for cybersecurity hiring among retail banking industry companies in the three months ending November.

The number of roles in Asia-Pacific made up 29.9% of total cybersecurity jobs – up from 27.4% in the same quarter last year.

That was followed by Europe, which saw a 2 percentage point change y-o-y in cybersecurity roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include cybersecurity, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels - and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for cybersecurity roles in the retail banking industry?

The fastest growing country was the United Kingdom, which saw 4.5 per cent of all cybersecurity job adverts in the three months ending November last year, increasing to 7.4% in the three months ending November this year.

That was followed by China (up 1.2 percentage points), India (up 1.2), and Australia (up 0.7).

The top country for cybersecurity roles in the retail banking industry is the United States which saw 40.6 per cent of all roles in the three months ending November.

Which cities are the biggest hubs for cybersecurity workers in the retail banking industry?

Some 4.7% of all retail banking industry cybersecurity roles were advertised in Hyderabad (India) in the three months ending November - more than any other city.

That was followed by Pune (India) with 4.7%, Singapore (Singapore) with 4%, and London (United Kingdom) with 3.1%